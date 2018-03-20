ROSSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A new need-based scholarship program that would provide free community college tuition for eligible high school graduates in a Maryland county has been announced.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz says in a Monday statement that his budget proposal includes a request for the Baltimore County College Promise program. It would cover tuition and mandatory fees at Community College of Baltimore County for county residents to finish an associate’s degree or workplace and certification program, up to a maximum of three years.

Students must have an adjusted household income of $69,000 or less and a GPA of 2.5 or better.

Money for the scholarship would come from the budget that will be presented to the county council for approval in April. If approved, it would begin with the Fall 2018 semester.