FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland county hit hard by flooding this week is surveying residents and businesses to get a handle on the extent of the damage.

Frederick County announced Saturday that the survey will help determine whether the county is eligible for any disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A storm on Tuesday dumped seven inches of rain on parts of Frederick in just a three-hour period Tuesday, followed by several more inches of rain midweek. The flooding damaged roads and private property and strained wastewater treatment facilities.

In a statement Saturday, County Executive Jan Gardner said the county avoided any significant additional flooding at the end of the week.