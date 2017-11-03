FAIRFAX, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who was struck by a fallen tree is recovering after he underwent emergency spinal surgery.
Fairfax officials say 61-year-old D.J. Leach was clearing out fallen trees after a Monday morning wind storm. NECN-TV reports while he was clearing out trees, one of them snapped and hit him in what his co-workers called a “freak accident.”
A fellow highway worker was a trained EMT and tended to Leach immediately.
Leach’s son says his father underwent spinal fusion surgery early Wednesday, but is hopeful his father will improve.
Fairfax Select Board member Randy DeVine says everyone in town is pulling for a well-known member of the community.