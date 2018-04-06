LONDON (AP) — A judge in London has sentenced a fraudster to 4½ years in prison for posing as a survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire in order to collect money and donations.
Joyce Msokeri, 47, had falsely claimed that her husband and sister-in-law had died in the west London blaze that killed 71 people in 2017. She lived miles away and was not married.
Msokeri claimed around 19,000 pounds ($26,700) in cash donations and goods including electronics, handbags and hotel costs. Authorities say she could have taken more than 200,000 pounds ($282,000) had she not been caught.
Judge Michael Grieve chastised Msokeri, saying that her “greed” in taking advantage of the tragedy “was insatiable.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- Searchers find cellphone where SUV went off California cliff
- A Japanese woman tries to save man's life in sumo ring, is ordered out as 'unclean' WATCH
- How Fox News host Bill O’Reilly silenced his accusers
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
Her story began to crumble when she was unable to give the number of her alleged Grenfell apartment.