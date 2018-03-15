PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania college has put a fraternity on probation for hazing and violating university rules on the use of alcohol.

The ruling by Duquesne University bars the Alpha Delta Pi chapter from hosting events involving alcohol through May 2019. The school says the fraternity’s violations didn’t result in any harm.

The fraternity’s national leadership says the members who violated university rules have been suspended from the chapter while an internal investigation is underway.

The Duquesne chapter of Alpha Delta Pi was founded in 2007.