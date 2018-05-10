DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy being taken to day care was found sleeping in a bus after the driver missed a stop in Des Moines.

Kelsey Adcock told station KCCI Wednesday that she frantically called Des Moines Public Schools when her son, who has special needs, didn’t show up at day care Tuesday. She says a Des Moines district bus is supposed to take her son, Boston, from Mitchell Elementary to Leaps and Bounds day care.

The district said in a statement that “a driver new to her route missed a stop, and when she checked the bus, she found a preschool student asleep.” The driver quickly reported her discovery.

The school district transportation director apologized to the little boy’s family.

