DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Francis Ford Coppola’s wine company, The Family Coppola, has purchased its first winery in Oregon.
The Statesman Journal reports Tuesday that the renowned filmmaker and his family already own a winery in California and will add the 42-acre Vista Hills Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley to their portfolio.
Dave Patterson, the Vista Hills winemaker, says the timing of the acquisition during harvest season means there won’t be a 2018 Vista Hills wine.
Instead, this year’s harvest will be released under a new, Coppola-developed brand yet to be revealed.
Patterson anticipates reopening under a new brand in early 2019.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com