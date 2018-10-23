DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Francis Ford Coppola’s wine company, The Family Coppola, has purchased its first winery in Oregon.

The Statesman Journal reports Tuesday that the renowned filmmaker and his family already own a winery in California and will add the 42-acre Vista Hills Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley to their portfolio.

Dave Patterson, the Vista Hills winemaker, says the timing of the acquisition during harvest season means there won’t be a 2018 Vista Hills wine.

Instead, this year’s harvest will be released under a new, Coppola-developed brand yet to be revealed.

Patterson anticipates reopening under a new brand in early 2019.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com