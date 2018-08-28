COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is coming to Denmark for a two-day visit, hoping to build the relationships he needs to push France’s agenda of a more closely united European Union.
Macron wants Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense, saying the continent’s security shouldn’t rely so much on the United States.
Denmark has a defense opt-out in its EU ties, meaning it does not taking part in military matters. The Danish government and a majority of lawmakers want the defense waiver to be removed but are hesitant about calling a referendum on it.
After being greeted Tuesday by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Macron will have talks with Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen.
On Wednesday, he heads to Helsinki, where he meets Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Juha Sipila.