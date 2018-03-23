Nation & World France’s Macron: Hero policeman who offered himself up in hostage swap is in life-threatening condition Originally published March 23, 2018 at 10:27 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press PARIS (AP) — France’s Macron: Hero policeman who offered himself up in hostage swap is in life-threatening condition. The Associated Press Next StoryOregon man, 25, missing after visit to Lucky 7 casino Previous StoryLawmakers reach deal on massive criminal justice reform bill