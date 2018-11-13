PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says French security services have foiled six terror attacks this year, as the country marks three years since gun and bomb attacks in Paris killed 130 people.
Christophe Castaner said the most recent thwarted plot involved far-right extremists detained last week on suspicion of targeting President Emmanuel Macron.
The minister said that three years after Islamic extremists slaughtered concert-goers at the Bataclan venue and other Paris sites on Nov. 13, 2015, the terror threat to France remains high but has “changed shape,” with the Islamic State group weakened and counter-terrorism efforts strengthened.
Castaner said that “nearly every week” security services “intervene on the ground to neutralize risks” and that their work is dissuasive to potential attackers who “know that we keep watch, that we hear.”
