UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France says it has proposed that members of armed groups in Mali delaying implementation of a 2015 peace agreement should be put on a U.N. sanctions blacklist.

France’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anne Gueguen told the Security Council on Thursday that the time for warnings is over and France has submitted the names of individuals — whom she did not identify — to the U.N. Security Council committee set up last year to deal with Mali sanctions.

Gueguen said a new report by the committee’s panel of experts “shed light in incontestable fashion” on some individuals associated with armed groups who are undermining the 2015 peace agreement “through their links with criminal or terrorist activity.”

To date, there are no names on the Mali sanctions blacklist.