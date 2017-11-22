BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 93-year-old World War II veteran is being honored by the government of France for his service in freeing that country from the Germans.

Bennington native Wallace Mattison received the Legion of Honor Wednesday from the Consul General of France in Boston, Valery Freland, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.

Mattison, a retired Bennington police officer who now lives in Pownal, went ashore in France soon after the June 1944 invasion of Normandy.

He was wounded during fighting in September. He spent several months recuperating.

Mattison tells the Bennington Banner he considered his wounds “a blessing.” After he was shot he was immediately hospitalized. Some soldiers wounded in other battles had to wait for care.

He says he doesn’t feel like a hero.

___

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com