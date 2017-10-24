Share story

By
The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi during a three-day visit to France focusing on economic cooperation and the fight against extremism.

Macron and el-Sissi are expected to make a joint statement at the Elysee palace on Tuesday.

French authorities see Egypt as a key country in efforts to stabilize the troubled region.

Egypt has been struggling to contain an Islamic militant insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group mostly in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula. Attacks elsewhere in Egypt have recently increased.

Egypt has concluded several arms deals with France since 2015, including the purchase of two French-made Mistral-class helicopter carriers, 24 French Rafale warplanes and missiles.

The French presidency says human rights issues also will be raised.

