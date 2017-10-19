PARIS (AP) — France has reaffirmed its support for the Iran nuclear deal following the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to no longer back it in its current form.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said Thursday after a meeting in Paris with head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, that the deal “remains valid despite the decision of the president of the United States not to certify its implementation.”
Trump announced last week that he would not re-certify the deal to Congress and would terminate the Obama-era pact if Congress can’t come up with new legislation satisfying him on the agreement.
Amano also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who encouraged the IAEA to ensure strict adherence to the deal “in all its aspects.”
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative