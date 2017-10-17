PARIS (AP) — French counterterrorism police have arrested 10 people allegedly linked to a far-right extremist who already was in custody on suspicion of planning attacks against mosques, politicians and migrants.
A French judicial official told The Associated Press that officers investigating the militant held the people detained on Tuesday under a possible charge of criminal terrorist association.
The suspected extremist only has been identified as Logan N. He was arrested in June and given preliminary charges after intelligence agents learned of his alleged attacks. They claim he maintained a Facebook page glorifying Anders Behring Breivik, a convicted far-right Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people.
The police are questioning the 10 suspected associates to find out what they knew about Logan N.’s plans.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Seattle leaders look to push 'refresh' button with Amazon
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Body of missing Lynnwood boy, 6, found in dumpster; relative in custody
- Boeing rivals Airbus, Bombardier join forces on CSeries jet seen as threat to 737
The judicial official requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing case.