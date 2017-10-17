PARIS (AP) — French counterterrorism police have arrested 10 people allegedly linked to a far-right extremist who already was in custody on suspicion of planning attacks against mosques, politicians and migrants.

A French judicial official told The Associated Press that officers investigating the militant held the people detained on Tuesday under a possible charge of criminal terrorist association.

The suspected extremist only has been identified as Logan N. He was arrested in June and given preliminary charges after intelligence agents learned of his alleged attacks. They claim he maintained a Facebook page glorifying Anders Behring Breivik, a convicted far-right Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people.

The police are questioning the 10 suspected associates to find out what they knew about Logan N.’s plans.

The judicial official requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing case.