SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico pulls in millions of dollars in revenue from the state lottery, racetracks, tribal casinos and other operations each year, but little goes to preventing and treating problem gambling.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that in the last budget year, the state earmarked $70,250 to specifically address problem gambling.

By comparison, gaming tribes and racetracks were required to spend $2.3 million to combat problem gambling.

The newspaper also reported that the state Compulsive Gambling Council, created by law in 2006, hasn’t met for several years despite a legal requirement to do so.

Guy Clark is chairman of Stop Predatory Gambling New Mexico. He says the state government’s efforts to combat problem gambling are a failure.

The Health Department argues the state has numerous initiatives aimed at problem gambling.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com