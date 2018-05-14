Fox’s prime-time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. — “The Resident”
9 p.m. — “9-1-1”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
Tuesday
8 p.m. — “The Gifted”
9 p.m. — “Lethal Weapon”
Wednesday
8 p.m. — “Empire” 9 p.m. — “Star”
Thursday
8 p.m. — “NFL Football”
Friday
8 p.m. — “Last Man Standing”
8:30 p.m. — “The Cool Kids”
9 p.m. — “Hell’s Kitchen”
Saturday
7 p.m — “Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football”
Sunday
8:00 p.m. — “The Simpsons”
8:30 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers”
9:00 p.m. — “Family Guy”
9:30 p.m. — “Rel”