MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group is setting some construction hiring targets for its manufacturing campus in Racine County.

The construction management team wants 60 percent of the project to be done by Wisconsin companies. The Kenosha News says general contractor Gilbane is calling for 10 percent of the subcontractors to be based in Racine County and 10 percent to be female-, minority- or veteran-owned businesses.

Construction of the $10 billion manufacturing complex is expected to generate 10,000 construction jobs each of the next four years. Foxconn has announced it plans to begin construction later this spring.

___

Information from: Kenosha News, http://www.kenoshanews.com