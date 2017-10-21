NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox News Channel says the company knew a news analyst planned to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill O’Reilly when it renewed the popular personality’s contract in February.
The New York Times reported Saturday the company renewed the TV host’s contract after he reached a $32 million settlement with the analyst.
In a statement, 21st Century Fox defended its decision because it said he had settled the matter personally. It also said O’Reilly and the woman had agreed the financial terms would be kept confidential.
The company says O’Reilly’s new contract added protections that allowed Fox to dismiss him if other allegations surfaced.
O’Reilly was ousted months later when it was revealed Fox had paid five women a total of $13 million to keep quiet about harassment allegations.