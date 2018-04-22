Share story

By
The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Fox News Channel is kicking off its midterm election series with a debate in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary race.

The network said in a news release that candidates who reach a threshold of 10 percent in a Fox News poll being released this week will be invited to the May 1 debate.

Co-moderators for the debate in Morgantown will be chief political anchor Bret Baier and anchor Martha MacCallum.

The network will also host with the Florida GOP a Republican primary debate in Florida’s governor’s race on June 28.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Fox News will feature 30-minute editions of “Special Report” with Baier ahead of each debate and will follow with MacCallum breaking down the news from each debate during abbreviated versions of “The Story.”

The Associated Press