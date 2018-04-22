MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Fox News Channel is kicking off its midterm election series with a debate in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary race.
The network said in a news release that candidates who reach a threshold of 10 percent in a Fox News poll being released this week will be invited to the May 1 debate.
Co-moderators for the debate in Morgantown will be chief political anchor Bret Baier and anchor Martha MacCallum.
The network will also host with the Florida GOP a Republican primary debate in Florida’s governor’s race on June 28.
Fox News will feature 30-minute editions of “Special Report” with Baier ahead of each debate and will follow with MacCallum breaking down the news from each debate during abbreviated versions of “The Story.”