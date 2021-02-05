“Lou Dobbs Tonight” has been canceled by Fox News, a network spokesperson confirmed.

Dobbs, 75, was among the most ardent pro-Trump voices on air, and influenced Trump administration policy, particularly on trade and immigration. His nightly program, which a source close to Dobbs said aired its final episode on Friday, was by far the highest-rated on Fox Business.

The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, which reported that Dobbs will be unlikely to return to air, although he still has a contract with Fox News Media.

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate postelection, including on Fox Business — this is part of those planned changes,” read a statement from a Fox News Media spokesperson. “A new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future.”

The announcement comes one day after the election technology company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, parent company Fox Corp. and several on-air commentators, including Dobbs.

The nearly 300-page complaint alleges the network and hosts such as Dobbs “decimated” the company’s future earnings by falsely accusing it of helping to rig the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. Dobbs frequently used his program to air his anger over claims of voter fraud in the last presidential election.

In a Nov. 12 episode of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Giuliani claimed that Smartmatic was founded by three Venezuelans close to former dictator Hugo Chávez “in order to fix elections.” Dobbs thanked Giuliani for being “on the case,” which the host said “has the feeling of a cover-up in certain places.”

In a response to the suit issued Thursday, Fox said it is “committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion. We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Starting Monday, the network is airing an interim show called Fox Business Tonight, with a rotating set of hosts. Jackie DeAngelis will host Monday and Tuesday and David Asman will host on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the network said.

The Washington Post’s Sarah Ellison contributed to this report.