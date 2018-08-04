NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — A truck load of boxes filled with frozen chicken nuggets spilled in a Tennessee town, covering an intersection in mounds of nuggets, following an accident involving a train and a tractor-trailer.
Newport resident Linda Witson described the scene Friday as “chicken nuggets for blocks,” WVLT-TV reported.
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency says the refrigerated trailer was carrying a full load of Tyson Chicken Nuggets when the collision occurred.
Officials say no injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Septuagenarians spar over Costco samples
- Trump base latches onto ‘Q’ internet conspiracy cult
- He knocked over a port-a-potty. His sentence? Shoveling manure.
- Spontaneous office pool wins $543 million California lottery jackpot
- Pope’s declaration won’t stop Nebraska execution