INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the fourth person killed in a Kansas City area police chase.
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Anthony Belton Jr. was killed Friday while in the back seat of a car that was hit by a stolen Jeep Patriot.
The suspected driver of the Patriot, 24-year-old Victoria Brown, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of resisting a lawful stop. Police say the pursuit began in suburban Independence after she ran a stop sign and continued into Kansas City. No attorney is listed for Brown in online court records.
Police previously said two others in the car were killed — 30-year-old Shawn Johnson Jr. and 29-year-old AaRon Daniel. The other victim, 27-year-old Amanda Perry, was in the front seat of the Patriot.
