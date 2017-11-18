YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (AP) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man during a robbery at his home.

Pennsylvania state police say 40-year-old Christopher David, of Youngwood, was arrested Friday night in New Stanton. That came one day after three others were charged in the death of 50-year-old Matthew Genard, who was found in his Youngwood home Nov. 9.

Authorities say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and back.

All four defendants face charges of homicide, robbery and conspiracy. Authorities say the four wanted to kill Genard for his “drugs and money,” noting that roughly $1,100 in cash was stolen in the robbery, along with heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a cell phone.

It wasn’t known Saturday if any of the defendants have retained attorneys.