RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A fourth man has been charged with murder in the daytime killing of a man in the parking lot of a Pine Ridge Indian Reservation youth center in 2016.
The Rapid City Journal reports that 24-year-old Estevan Baquera was arrested earlier in March in his home city of Denver for first-degree murder.
He is the fifth person to be accused of conspiring to harm and killing 29-year-old Vincent Brewer III in South Dakota. Tiffanee Garnier has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for helping the attackers evade authorities.
Baquera has also been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit assault and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
Authorities say Brewer was shot over a dozen times during an attempt to collect an alleged drug debt in October 2016.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com