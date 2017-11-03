CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for cutting down the barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun to less than 18 inches.

According to prosecutors, Ian Nigel Page, of Crownsville, Maryland, pleaded guilty to making an illegal firearm in June when he cut the barrel of the Remington shotgun to less than 18 inches in West Virginia’s Preston County in May 2015.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci M. Cook prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced him to 51 months in prison.

Page initially also was charged with illegally possessing the gun despite a previous drug conviction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office investigated.