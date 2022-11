The Moscow Police Department found four people dead Sunday near the University of Idaho.

Officers received a call about an unconscious individual on Kind Road in Moscow, according to a police news release.

When they arrived at the scene at 11:58 a.m., officers found the people dead, according to the release.

The University of Idaho posted a “Vandal alert” on social media at 3:07 p.m. saying that police were investigating a homicide on King Road. The post said the suspect was not known at the time and advised students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

At 3:46 p.m., the school put out a second alert, saying police did not believe there was an active threat and the “shelter in place” advisory had been lifted. The suspect was still unknown at that time, according to the alert. The school warned students to “remain vigilant.”

The University of Idaho declined to provide information on the deaths or confirm whether any students were involved.

Police are continuing to investigate and will release more information once the families of the deceased have been notified.

“The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 208-882-2677.