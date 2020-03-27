Four passengers have died on a cruise ship that has been unable to find a port to disembark, the ship’s operator Holland America Line said Friday. It is currently located off the coast of Panama.

People aboard the Zaandam cruise ship started reporting flu-like symptoms over the weekend. Two people on the ship have tested positive so far for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. According to the company, 138 people on the ship are sick.

Passengers who are not ill are being transferred to another vessel. Lisa Bodley said her brother, Andy Vinson, called her Friday morning to tell her that the captain had announced the deaths.

“They’re feeling this sense of: they’re not getting the help, the attention,” she said of passengers on board.

The operator has been trying to find a port to let its passengers disembark, but officials in Chile denied a request to let passengers off March 16 in Punta Arenas. The last time anyone had been off the Zaandam was March 14 in Punta Arenas. Passengers have been confined to their rooms since Sunday.

The vessel is near the Panama Canal; Holland America is working to get permission to transit the waterway and head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but it’s not clear if they will be allowed to dock there. There are more than 1,800 people on board.