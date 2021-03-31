Four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting at an office building in Orange County, California, on Wednesday evening, officials said, marking a deadly end to a month consumed by a series of high-profile cases of gun violence.

The encounter happened around 5:30 p.m. in Orange, California, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the police, who said that a suspect had been hospitalized and another person had been injured.

Additional details about the victims and the suspect were not immediately available from the authorities, as well as what prompted the shooting.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department, said at a news conference Wednesday night that officers had responded to 202 W. Lincoln Ave. near Glassell Street after reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, shots were still being fired and police found several victims, officers said.

The owner of an auto repair shop next door, who asked not to be named, said he heard gunshots. A few minutes later, he said, the police surrounded the building.

He heard at least 10 more gunshots after that, he said.

The shooting took place less than 6 miles from Disneyland, which is in neighboring Anaheim. The low-rise building in Orange housed several businesses, including a property management company, an insurance agency and a consulting firm.

“It’s just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community and our police department,” Amat said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said on Twitter that he was jolted by the shooting.

“Horrifying and heartbreaking,” he said. “Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight.”

This past month, two mass shootings — one in Atlanta and the other in Boulder, Colorado — occurred within the span of one week. In Atlanta on March 16, a gunman shot and killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at three spas. On March 22, a man stormed a grocery store in Boulder and killed 10 people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.