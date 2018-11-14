MINNEAPOLIS — Richard Proudfit, the founder of Feed My Starving Children, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that has delivered billions of nutritious meals to malnourished children worldwide, has died. He was 88.
A spokesman for Feed My Starving Children says Proudfit died Tuesday at a nursing home in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Proudfit went to Honduras in 1982 on a medical relief mission and witnessed that country’s starvation. In 1987, he founded Feed My Starving Children, a Christian-based nonprofit that has sent more than 2 billion meals to children and families in 70 countries.
The Star Tribune reports Proudfit assembled scientists from General Mills, Cargill and other companies to create a food product. The group settled on a mix of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and chicken flavoring, plus vitamins and minerals, still used today.
Proudfit left Feed My Starving Children in 1998 to create another nonprofit, Kids Against Hunger.