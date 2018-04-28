BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A nonprofit foundation that owns Pineland Farms is reopening a shuttered dairy in Bangor.
Pineland Farms Dairy Co. hopes to begin operating a milk line and making cheese by July at the dairy operation that has been closed since 2013.
The Bangor Daily News reports that Pineland already has 16 employees and may hire up to 50 people after it finishes refurbishing the facility.
The building housed Grant’s Dairy before it was bought by Garelick Dairy in 1994. Garelick owner Dean Foods Co. closed it in January 2013.
Libra Foundation, a Portland-based nonprofit foundation that owns Pineland Farms, bought the 70,000-square-foot dairy in 2017.