CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A foundation has promised $5 million toward the restoration of a Cedar Rapids lake and construction of a bridge that would connect the area to miles of trails.

KGAN-TV reports the Hall-Perrine Foundation presented the grant Thursday to city leaders and a group formed to restore Cedar Lake and build amenities at the site.

Before the money can be used, groups must raise an additional $10 million for the project. The city also has committed $5 million toward a project that is expected to cost a total of $20 million.

The city is working to acquire the lake from Alliant Energy, which for many years operated an adjacent power plant.

Plans for Cedar Lake include a pedestrian bridge that would connect to an extensive trail network.

___

Information from: KGAN-TV, http://cbs2iowa.com