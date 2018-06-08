WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A nonprofit has been established in honor of a slain West Virginia toddler who disappeared in 2011.

The Exponent Telegram reports the Aliayah Lunsford Foundation was created by the toddler’s siblings and their adoptive family this week. Adoptive father Craig Cole says the foundation was established to memorialize Aliayah and show people they can prevent child abuse.

It will also offer scholarships to children of law enforcement officers and those in foster care.

Aliayah went missing in Lewis County in 2011. Her body hasn’t been found. Her mother, 35-year-old Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway, was convicted in April of killing the 3-year-old. Conaway’s two eldest daughters testified at her trial that Conaway hit Aliayah in the head, put her in a clothes hamper and dumped her in the woods.

___

Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com