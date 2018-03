DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware police who found a body in a lake earlier this week say there are no obvious signs of foul play at this time.

A Dover police release says the body found in Silver Lake on Tuesday has been identified as Stefphone Powell, who had been reported missing on Feb. 18.

It says the department doesn’t know what killed Powell yet, but is waiting on toxicology results from the Office of the Medical Examiner.