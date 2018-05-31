MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A girl attending a minor league baseball game in mid-Michigan was hurt after being struck in the head by an errant ball.

WNEM-TV and MLive.com report she was attending a Great Lakes Loons game Wednesday at Midland’s Dow Diamond as part of a school group. She was sitting in a grassy area of the right field berm when she was hit by the foul ball.

Dow Diamond Chief Operating Officer Scott Litle says the girl first was treated by emergency medical technicians, who took her to a hospital. Her condition wasn’t known.

Midland Police Lt. Michael Sokol told The Associated Press Thursday his department wasn’t involved and had no information about the girl or her injuries.

Many students were at the game as part of a School Kids Day promotion.