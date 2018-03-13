EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who disappeared with his family after being questioned about the sexual abuse of a foster child was located in Oklahoma and brought back to face charges.

The Register-Guard reports Joe Albert Raygosa, of Junction City, faces 12 felony counts related to the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl. The charges include two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual penetration.

Raygosa has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled in court April 16 for a hearing.

Oregon State Police Lt. Cari Boyd says Raygosa was arrested on a warrant in Lawton, Oklahoma, and extradited to Lane County on Sunday.

The abuse allegedly occurred between July 2016 and July 2017, when two foster children were in Raygosa’s care.

