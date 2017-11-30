ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An investigation into the death of a toddler at a St. Paul foster home has caused state regulators to temporarily suspend the caregivers’ license.

Police were called to the home Nov. 13 on a report of a child who had stopped breathing. Sgt. Mike Ernster says the 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Ernster says the investigation into the death is ongoing and there have been no arrests or charges.

Ramsey County spokesman John Siqveland says there have been no complaints about the home’s license. Regulators had inspected the home just 4 days before the girl died.