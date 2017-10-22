BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Community forums are being held in Burlington over the next two weeks to discuss the future of the high school campus.

The school district says a committee of community volunteers is tasked with making a recommendation to the district leaders for a building concept ranging from partial renovation and some demolition to building a new school.

The committee is seeking input from the community.

The evening forums from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. take place Tuesday at the Champlain Elementary School; Wednesday at Integrated Arts Academy and Oct. 30 at the Hunt Middle School.