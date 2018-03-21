YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan faculty and union leaders are scheduled to discuss the state of the university following the administration’s plan to drop softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and wrestling due to budget cutbacks.

The Eastern Michigan University-American Association of University Professors and the Eastern Michigan University Federation of Teachers are sponsoring the 5 p.m. Thursday forum on the school’s Ypsilanti campus.

On Tuesday, Eastern Michigan announced it plans to cut the sports at the end of spring season. The school says it will save about $2.4 million. It also says the cuts will involve 58 male student-athletes and 25 female student-athletes.

The university will honor athletic scholarships for students who choose to stay and complete their degrees instead of transferring to compete in their sports at other schools.