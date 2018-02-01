NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — During a governor’s race forum, two leading Republican candidates drew a contrast over an economic development “megasite.”

At the Tennessee Press Association forum Thursday, former state economic development chief Randy Boyd said it’s worth the time and remaining investment of $70 million-plus to the Memphis Regional Megasite because it could help create more than 30,000 jobs.

Businessman Bill Lee said there isn’t currently a workforce prepared for the jobs that the megasite might attract.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, both Democrats, and lesser-known Republican Kay White also participated in the largely agreeable forum.

Two Republicans didn’t participate. U.S. Rep. Diane Black’s campaign said she was visiting the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. House Speaker Beth Harwell said she was overseeing a legislative floor session.