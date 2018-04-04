FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police have released body-camera footage and 911 audio following backlash sparked by a bystander video that shows a black man being punched and kneed by officers during an arrest.

The initial 50-second bystander video was posted on Facebook by a Dallas-area activist group Sunday. It shows officers struggling to subdue 35-year-old Forrest Curry as he repeatedly asks why he’s being detained.

In the police body-camera video, an officer can be heard saying: “Why you keep resisting, man? That’s why I keep having to hit you.”

A police report shows authorities responded to a call reporting possible public intoxication. Curry’s attorneys say he had a seizure-induced fall, and was disoriented when he regained consciousness.

Curry was booked in Tarrant County jail Saturday for resisting arrest. He bonded out Monday.