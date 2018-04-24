HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for a condemned Texas prisoner are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution for killing a young girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting a decade ago that turned a child’s birthday party in Fort Worth into a bloodbath.

Erick Davila faces lethal injection Wednesday evening for using a laser-sighted semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at the gathering of about 20 people — more than a dozen of them children — outside an apartment. Authorities said the 2008 attack was apparently retaliation for a previous run-in with one of the adults attending the party for a 9-year-old girl.

Forty-eight-year-old Annette Stevenson and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Queshawn Stevenson, were killed. Four others were wounded.

The 31-year-old Davila would be the fifth Texas inmate executed this year.