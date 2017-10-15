FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A tax increase is paying for a campaign in Fort Wayne to repave 150 miles of alleys marked with potholes and buckled pavement.
The first of the 25 alleys set for repaving over the next two years is a half-mile stretch resident that Jesse Allen says is littered with nails and glass that can puncture the tires of passing cars.
The Journal Gazette reports some of the targeted alleys are in such poor condition residents can barely drive down them.
The funding to repave the alleys and some sidewalks is coming from a 0.13 percent increase in the local option income tax the City Council approved in July
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Public Works Director Bob Kennedy says alleys were ignored for years because the city focused on main arterial streets with heavier traffic.
___
Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net