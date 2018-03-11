FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in Indiana’s second-largest city have drafted a proposal that would require businesses getting government tax breaks to contribute to a public art fund.
The ordinance proposed by Fort Wayne’s mayor and two city council members would require businesses applying for tax increment financing to contribute an amount equal to 1 percent of that incentive, or up to $100,000.
City Councilmen Tom Freistroffer says integrating public art throughout the city of about 250,000 residents would help “appeal to professionals who want to live in a vibrant and interesting community.” He says public art is essential to economic growth.
The Journal Gazette reports the proposal would establish a public art program and a Public Art Commission.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Once silent, Stormy Daniels speaks loudly with lawsuit targeting Trump
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- ‘Flippy,’ the fast-food robot, temporarily decommissioned for being too slow
The proposal will be introduced Tuesday and discussed March 20.
___
Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net