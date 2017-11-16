FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne’s mayor has decided to drop plans for a new downtown arena and events center.

Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday that he had concluded that he couldn’t seek state funding toward the estimated $105 million project without more community support.

City officials had been considering the arena project to help draw larger conventions and other events in conjunction with the existing Grand Wayne Center.

But a consulting firm’s report released Thursday projected that the arena would draw few new events to the city and would mostly shift activity from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum or other current venues.