FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne’s mayor has decided to drop plans for a new downtown arena and events center.
Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday that he had concluded that he couldn’t seek state funding toward the estimated $105 million project without more community support.
City officials had been considering the arena project to help draw larger conventions and other events in conjunction with the existing Grand Wayne Center.
But a consulting firm’s report released Thursday projected that the arena would draw few new events to the city and would mostly shift activity from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum or other current venues.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules