FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A proposal that would ban companies from bidding on public contracts if they donate more than $2,000 in a calendar year to an elected city official’s campaign has won preliminary approval in Fort Wayne.
The city council voted 6-3 last week in favor of the proposed ordinance, which is expected to go to a final vote Tuesday.
Under the measure, companies and any employee who owns more than 7.5 percent of a company would be limited to an aggregate total of $2,000 in donations per calendar year or $8,000 per four-year election cycle.
The Journal Gazette reports the measure’s sponsors say it’s needed to curb the appearance of impropriety when major campaign donors are awarded municipal contracts.
The Fort Wayne mayor’s office says it’s concerned about the measure’s constitutionality.
Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net