FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Three Fort Wainwright soldiers have put a proposed new Army combat fitness test through a trial run.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the recent exercise would replace the old Army physical fitness tests.

In last week’s exercise, the soldiers went through a series of unfamiliar tests.

The exercises included sprinting with heavy weights, throwing a 10-pound ball and trying a new version of pushups. Like the current fitness tests, the proposed test also includes a two-mile run.

The proposed test is still under review and may undergo changes.

Army officials have said the new test is more accurate in predicting combat success.

The new test is expected to replace the old test in late 2020.