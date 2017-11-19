SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Fort Sumter National Monument is seeking public comments on a proposal to add ramps and an enclosed elevator for the disabled.

The monument now has inoperable accessibility chairlifts.

The proposed design includes a ramp leading from the parade ground of Fort Sumter to the lower level of Battery Huger which will provide access to restrooms and water.

An elevator from the lower level to the upper level will provide access to the museum and bookstore.

The 30-day comment period began Nov. 13 and ends at the close of business On Dec. 12. Written comments may be sent here online or mailed to Fort Sumter Accessibility Project, Fort Sumter National Monument, 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, 29482.